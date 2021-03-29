PF clears adoption hurdles

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

CHALLENGES experienced during the governing party’s primary adoption process in some constituencies were due to failure by interviewing panellists to follow guidelines, Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila has said.

Last week, adoptions in three constituencies on the Copperbelt were nullified due to irregularities in the manner interviews were conducted.

The three constituencies are Roan in Luanshya, Kamfinsa in Kitwe and Nchanga in Chingola, in addition to Bwana Mkubwa in Ndola.

This followed complaints from some aspiring candidates who thought the interviews were not conducted fairly.

Interviews have since been re-done in the respective constituencies.

Explaining the situation in an interview yesterday, Mr Mwila said the PF had issued guidelines on how the