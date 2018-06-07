PF breaks UPND stronghold

HONE SIAME, Lusaka and JACK ZIMBA, Chilanga

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the Patriotic Front’s (PF) victory in the Chilanga parliamentary by-election represents the triumph of ideas over falsehoods and other illiberal values being perpetrated by its opponents.In the wake of the PF’s unprecedented victory in the hitherto United Party for National Development (UPND) stronghold, President Lungu said continued lies against the ruling party could not work in Chilanga.

The PF has also won all local government by-elections also held on Tuesday and whose results were known by Press time yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/