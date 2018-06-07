News

PF breaks UPND stronghold

June 7, 2018
1 Min Read
NEW Chilanga Member of Parliament Maria Langa (left) celebrates her victory with Minister of Justice Given Lubinda in Chilanga yesterday. PICTURE: COLLINS PHIRI

HONE SIAME, Lusaka and JACK ZIMBA, Chilanga
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the Patriotic Front’s (PF) victory in the Chilanga parliamentary by-election represents the triumph of ideas over falsehoods and other illiberal values being perpetrated by its opponents.In the wake of the PF’s unprecedented victory in the hitherto United Party for National Development (UPND) stronghold, President Lungu said continued lies against the ruling party could not work in Chilanga.
The PF has also won all local government by-elections also held on Tuesday and whose results were known by Press time yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

