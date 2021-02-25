PF boss urges those who won’t be adopted not to leave

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

ASPIRING candidates who will not be adopted by the Patriotic Front (PF) should not resign from the party because there are many other opportunities to serve people, deputy national chairperson Davies Chama has said.

Mr Chama, who is Minister of Defence, said in an interview yesterday that being a Member of Parliament (MP) is not the beginning and end of life.

“Being an MP is not the first and last. Where 20 people apply, only one person will be picked. Continue being loyal, life will not end with the 2021 general elections,” he said. CLICK