PF-aligned drivers find court order academic

STEVEN MVULA, HENRY SINYANGWE

Lusaka, Kasama

DESPITE the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court intervening and President Hakainde Hichilema making it clear in no uncertain terms that no cadres should be involved in the running of markets and bus stations, drivers aligned to Patriotic Front (PF) are still unable to operate from Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka.

Last week, Magistrate Alice Walusiku ordered that Felix Mumba, Ernest Chansa, David Sikapizya and Charles Mbulo should be allowed by United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters to operate from the bus station.

The magistrate said she will not hesitate to send Nicholas Banda, Charles Musonda, Friday Kafwimbi and Steven Mwale to prison if they refused to allow their fellow drivers to operate from the bus station.

But Mr Mumba, speaking on behalf of 80 drivers who are said to be affected, said those now in charge of Kulima Tower Bus Station have chosen to ignore the court ruling.

"They have told us to go and start loading prisoners to take them to court because the ruling is ours and