Petroleum VAT dropped

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TO HELP stabilise pump prices and supply of fuel in the country, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has issued a statutory instrument (SI) zero-rating value added tax (VAT) on imported petrol and diesel.

This means that the 16 percent VAT on fuel has been removed.

Dr Ng’andu issued SI number 125 of 2020 on Thursday last week and it became effective on January 1, 2021.

“This order may be cited as the value added tax (zero-rating) (Amendment) Order, 2020, and shall be read as one with the value added tax (zero-rating) Order, 2014, in this order referred to as the principal order,” the SI reads in part.

And in an interview yesterday, Energy Regulation Board director general Langiwe Lungu said the pricing model will be reviewed following the issuance of the SI by Dr Ng’andu.

Ms Lungu said the new fuel pricing model will be done without