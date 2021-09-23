Petroleum transporters want private sector participation in fuel supply

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THERE is need for the implementation of policies to support increased private sector participation in the fuel supply value chains, Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia (PTAZ) secretary general Benson Tembo has said.

And Energy and Financial Solutions managing partner Andrew Kamanga said it is sad to see Government using the national treasury to fund fuel procurement.

During his address to the National Assembly recently, President Hakainde Hichilema said Government will guarantee security of supply of petroleum products.

“In addition, Government will undertake reforms in the fuel supply chain to reduce the landed cost of petroleum products. Our administration will progressively increase private sector participation in the procurement and supply of petroleum products,” Mr Hichilema said.

Welcoming the pronouncements, Mr Tembo said indigenous owned Zambian businesses are capable of delivering in the petroleum sub-sector.

