Petrol now K24.95

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE rise in average international prices of main petroleum products from US$133 per barrel to U$139 between April and last month has prompted the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to adjust upwards the price of petrol by K0.80. But the prices of kerosene and diesel remain unchanged. A litre of petrol will now fetch K 24.95 from K24.15, while the price of low sulphur diesel has been maintained at K25.64. Equally, the price of kerosene per litre remains unchanged at K18.76. In April, during the monthly review of prices of petroleum products, ERB announced a reduction in the price of fuel pump prices by K2.35 per litre for petrol, K0.58 per litre for diesel and K0.56 per litre for kerosene. The reduction was attributed to trends in international oil prices and the performance of the Kwacha against the US dollar and other currencies. ERB board chairperson Reynolds Bowa told a media briefing yesterday that the newly-announced monthly price review of petrol takes effect today.

Mr Bowa further attributed the rise in the cost of petrol to seasonal rise in