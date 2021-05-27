Petitioner withdraws, to pay costs

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Constitutional Court has condemned to costs a voter who petitioned it to order that Chipata Central independent candidate Zindaba Soko is ineligible to contest the August 12 general elections. Cynthia Zulu, a registered voter in Chipata, wanted the court to declare null and void the former Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) chief executive officer's nomination papers on grounds that he was fired from the civil service over alleged gross misconduct. Ms Zulu also wanted the court to declare that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was not allowed to accept Mr Soko's nomination as an aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) because he was allegedly dismissed from public office on grounds of misconduct within the past five years. She contended that the electoral body was mandated