Petauke woman nabbed

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A 37-YEAR-OLD woman of Petauke has been arrested for allegedly defaming Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya at a public meeting.

The arrest of Mwenzi Banda, of Riverside B Township, follows a video circulating on social media in which she allegedly makes libellous remarks against Ms Siliya.

Eastern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police Lazarous Mbuzi told a media briefing yesterday that Banda was arrested yesterday for criminal libel.

Mr Mbuzi said the woman is alleged to have made