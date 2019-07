MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AN EFFORT to keep up with fashion has caught up with an unemployed 40-year-old woman of Makeni Township who has been dragged to court for failing to pay K 1300 for Peruvian hair weave.

Getrude Pasikale got Peruvian hair weave from Petronella Kunda, 33 also of Makeni at K 2,650 in September last year and has to date only paid K 1,350 leaving a balance of K 1,300.