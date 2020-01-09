Perseverance – the key to a successful life

Life & Life Issues with EMMANUEL MUKULA

I WAS very motivated to hear the theme for our church this year: “VICTORY THROUGH PERSEVERANCE – Hebrews 6:12. Indeed, we become victorious when we persevere.

I thought of writing this article to share my own meaning of perseverance with many people out there that I know need this as we begin the year.

We all thrive on being successful but, often forget the difficulties lying in the path to success.

We set targets and want to achieve them right away, but we are humans and may fall short on those goals.

Failure at the start can lead to frustration, and it shatters the self-confidence you had at the beginning.

You might consider giving up on your dreams because you don’t feel like you can ever succeed in life.

Success isn’t a one-way path or a straight line. It is a road with various ups and downs that you should navigate with care. You might fall or get lost in your way. However, if you keep going, you will eventually reach your destination. Have you ever wondered how some prominent personalities achieved great heights of success? What did those individuals do that set them apart from the rest of us? How did they stay positive, when faced with failure?

Undoubtedly, successful people must have some secret that helped them throughout their journey. Muhammad Ali once said: “I hated every minute of training, but I said to myself, ‘don’t quit, suffer now, and live the rest of your life as a champion”. He would push himself to the limit when preparing for his fights by refusing to quit when things got harder for him. This key characteristic is what made him a legend in boxing.

If you truly want something, but you quit, you’ll never know if it would’ve come true for you. All it takes is one “yes” for your dreams to become a reality. Don’t stop trying. Perseverance means, to go on no matter what is in the way, to remain steadfast in accomplishing the difficult task. It requires a higher level of patience to develop perseverance in you.

Perseverance gives you self-confidence and increases your sense of self-worth and confidence. You start taking full ownership of the goals you have set to achieve. You become a firm believer that your destiny is in your hands. Perseverance can be summed up to mean you’re committed to your goal.

You will agree with me that success is not achieved overnight. There is no such thing as get rich fast. The road to success is a slow and quite precarious journey at times. It takes hard work and time to build up and makes you solely responsible for your progress. Perseverance is the key to a successful life. If you keep persevering long enough, you will achieve your true potential. Just remember, you can do anything you set your mind to.

For questions and contri¬butions, email me on em¬mymukula@gmail.com or follow me on Facebook or LinkedIn at Emmanuel Mukula