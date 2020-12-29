Perry also goes for referees

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

IT IS not looking like a good time to be a match official now in the local game even though the scenario has nothing to do with the much-despised video assistant referee (VAR), which is yet to be introduced here.

Barely 24 hours after promoted side Indeni chairman Stephen Lilongwe complained about the standard of officiating, Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa followed the same path after his side’s 2-1 win over Zanaco on Sunday.

Mutapa, who was animated on the touchline on Sunday, even appealed to the media to highlight the alleged poor officiating that has characterised Zambian football.

Sunday’s match at Arthur Davis Stadium was a high-tempered match that saw a penalty awarded to Power and one of their players sent off.

Mutapa feels the standards of officiating have gone down, which has also seen the country sending wrong representatives in continental competitions.

“Guys [reporters] mulelandako, don’t just leave it to us,” he said. “Look at the officiating, Zanaco were just falling and failing to play football but he only adds five minutes [added time].

"Imagine those bad decisions and Zanaco go top, they end up playing continental…then what will happen?"