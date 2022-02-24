PermSecs get budget implementation skills

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) has developed a budget analysis tool kit to equip permanent secretaries with necessary skills to analyse the budget.

Speaking during the launch yesterday, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet in charge of finance and economic development Siazongo Siakalenge said it is important for controlling officers to be on top of situations.

Mr Siakalenge said the tool will help Permanent Secretaries with budget implementation skills.

“It is important that as controlling officers, you understand how best to support the successful implementation of the budget,” he said.

Mr Siakalenge said permanent secretaries should be able to detect shortcomings in the budget for them to advise Government on how