Permsec wants G7 exams dropped

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

GRADE Seven examinations should be abolished because they are a cost to Government.

Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba is of the view that Grade Seven pupils should be subjected to continuous assessments and made to repeat if they fail to perform to acceptable standards.

Dr Kalumba has wondered the purpose of Grade Seven exams is if some Grade Eight and Nine learners cannot read and write

He said this when he featured on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Sunday Interview programme.

“I do not like grade seven examinations, they are expensive for nothing. What we need are continuous assessments (CA) for Grade Seven. Those who fail the CAs should repeat so that they can perform better in upper grades.

"How do you have Grade Nine pupils who cannot read and write and only give headaches to secondary school teachers? We need to change the