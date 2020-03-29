Perhaps a welcome break for Zanaco

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

BEFORE the league was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, Zanaco had to endure a compressed fixture following the backlog of league games they incurred as a result of their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Players were evidently fatigued as they had to endure fulfilling both midweek and weekend games as well as the Confederation Cup where they reached the quarterfinals.

While the indefinite halting of the league may have an adverse effect on the Super Division, it can as well be termed as a blessing in disguise for the exhausted Zanaco players who may now