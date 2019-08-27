Performance-based contracts to enhance efficiency

Dear editor

SOME civil servants have a poor work culture and this compromises on delivery of service.

Most civil servants have a tendency of reporting late for work and knocking off early. These workers, when on duty, also take too long to attend to clients and in some instances, they don’t even attend to the latter.

If the above are not bad enough, some civil servants spend substantial amount of time on Facebook and Whatsapp at the expense of work. This kind of attitude is retrogressive and should not be condoned.

The situation in clinics and hospitals is even worse. You would find some medical personnel busy chatting on phones instead of attending to patients. Some patients are brought in critical conditions requiring quick medical attention.

It seems some civil servants forget that they are employed to work and not lazy around.

Lusaka Province Minister and Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo made some impromptu visits to some government institutions and noticed the poor work culture among civil servants.

Moving forward: President Edgar Lungu’s call for performance-based contracts for civil servants is long overdue and the way to go. This will enhance efficiency in the delivery of service to the general public.

For the civil servants who don’t perform accordingly, they should be shown the exit door or rather dismissed.

In this way, they will be made to perform well.

ELEMIYA PHIRI

Lusaka