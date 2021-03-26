Perfect Zimbabwe

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Kitwe

WHILE Zambia was preparing to take on African champions Algeria last night at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zimbabwe gave their prospects of

qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations a boost when they beat Botswana 2–0 in Francistown. Despite being promised hefty allowances, the Warriors who meet Zambia on Monday in Harare were able to easily tame the Zebras. They took no time in getting the lead as they managed to piece through the Botswana backline inside the first 15 minutes through Perfect Chikwende. Chikwende was alert in the box as he reacted quickly to turn in a Knowledge Musona rebound free kick to give the visitors the lead in the 15th minute. Zimbabwe held their own for the rest of the match with the win helping them to cement their hold on second spot in Group H with eight points ahead of CLICK TO READ MORE