KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

PRIVATE Enterprise Programme (PEP) Zambia has partnered with five commercial goat breeders to increase locally adapted genetics in the goat value chain.

Zambia’s goat sub sector has attracted the Middle East market.

The five goat breeders are Zuma, Highview, Fitatu Enterprise, Amadeus International and Farm Feed. They will help breed quality genetics and sell the animals to small-scale farmers.