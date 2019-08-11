People’s Alliance for Change: A breath of fresh air

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

THE People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) led by its youthful leader Andyford Banda appeared on the Zambian political scene in 2016, seven months before the general elections.

Being a youthful party many might not have taken them serious, especially when they announced their participation in the general elections.

But the nascent party performed even better than political parties that had been on the scene longer, coming fourth in the elections.

However, the results did not necessarily surprise PAC and its leader.

Mr Banda, who believes that the party, made up of new generation leaders with no political background, offered Zambians a breath of fresh air.