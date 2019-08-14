People, cattle drinking from same well

LUCY LUMBE

RESIDENTS of Sikaunzwe village in Kazungula district are sharing the same source of drinking water with livestock as most water sources have dried up in the area.

Village headman Gabriel Samakondo said residents are digging shallow wells in the area as a source of water as most water sources have dried up.

He said residents are being forced to share the same water sources with their livestock due to lack of water sources.