Pensioners turn attention to rusty Songo

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka

NAPSA Stars coach Mohammad Fathy took some time yesterday to talk about the Super Division campaign ahead of today’s Confederation Cup game against UD Songo of Mozambique at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

It is understandable, NAPSA have somewhat struggled on the local front.

But Fathy is not worried.

“It’s a different competition, different approach, different referees,” he said when asked about how the team’s form in the league could affect them at the international stage.

The explanation for that is that referees have had a part to play in his team only managing one win in