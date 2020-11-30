Pensioners romp to victory in Comoros

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NGAZI 1 NAPSA 5

NAPSA Stars made a triumphant entry into the CAF Confederation Cup battering Ngazi of Comoros Island 5-1 in the preliminary round match in Moroni yesterday.

Having scored five away goals, NAPSA are almost assured of a place in the first round as Ngazi will now need to score at least five times in the return leg in Lusaka while hoping the Pensioners do not find the back of the net.

Based on what transpired yesterday, it is a near-impossible feat.

The Pensioners were making a debut in the continental championship but they never found the going tough as they easily tore apart the Islanders with a comfortable victory.

Kenyan Timothy Otieno, Danny Silavwe, Jacob Ngulube and 2012 Africa Cup top scorer Emmanuel Mayuka were all on target to CLICK TO READ MORE