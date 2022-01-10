Pensioners reclaim top slot

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

NAPSA 1 CITY 0

NAPSA Stars on Saturday reclaimed the leadership of National Division One after beating City of Lusaka in an ill-tempered Week 18 encounter at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. The Pensioners, who were supplanted from the summit by Lumwana Radiants a few weeks ago, made sure they returned to the pinnacle with victory over City. Defender Luka Banda netted the solitary goal on 58 minutes to hand coach Perry Mutapa a winning start in the second round of the season. Banda, however, turned from hero to villain after he was sent off towards the end of the match alongside City’s Tinklar Sakala and Emmanuel Kalala. The game was marred by confusion towards the end, but the situation was contented. NAPSA moved to 35 points, at par with Lumwana, but they have a better goal difference. “Typical local derby, very tough one but obviously the incidences after the match were not good. Luka was coming out but on our part we tried to control our players, but good win,” Mutapa said after the match. “First round we studied our opponents and going into the second round we need to garner more points.”

In Lumwana, Bilton Musondo's side missed the chance to maintain their two-point lead on the summit after Young Buffaloes held them to a one-all draw at home. The visitors drew first blood on eight minutes through Abeauty Simazuwo but striker Pheuzzy Chibandika restored parity on 27 minutes. Mike Musonda thought he had scored a winner for the young soldiers on 37 minutes, but Josphat Kasusu ensured the teams shared the spoils with a 75th minute equaliser. Elsewhere, legendary side Mufulira Wanderers recorded a rare win after