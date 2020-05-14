Pensioners eye Sate Sate

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

THE enforced football break is proving to be very discomforting for Super Division side Nkana, who have had to deal with a myriad of issues, with none of them favouring them.

Other than the confirmation that sponsors Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) were cutting their sponsorship by 50 percent, the legendary side have had to deal with FIFA and FAZ rulings ordering them to pay monies owed to their former players.

Additionally, the club’s executive committee is on a collision course with supporters’ groups which want president Everisto Kabila and CLICK TO READ MORE