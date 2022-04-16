Pensioners eye bounty

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WITH Lumwana Radiants and MUZA having already clinched promotion back to the Super League, NAPSA Stars could join them today if they manage to beat unpredictable Young Green Eagles when the two teams meet in the National Division One Week 32 match at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. On this day, NAPSA could have been playing Red Arrows in the ABSA Cup final but it was postponed to this month-end to allow President Hakainde Hichilema to watch the country's only cup competition. NAPSA coach Perry Mutapa said the Pensioners will still treat today's game like a cup final because a win will grant them promotion. Currently, the Pensioners are on 56 points, four behind second-placed MUZA while leaders Lumwana sit on 63 points. A win for NAPSA today will take them to 59 points, which will be enough for them to win promotion because the maximum points fifth-placed Mufulira Wanderers can go to even if they win all the matches is 58. NAPSA will also have an advantage if fourth-placed Nchanga Rangers and Wanderers fail to pick up maximum points in their matches tomorrow. But the coach has stressed that