Pensioners caught napping again

DIANA CHIPEPO, Woodlands Stadium

Lusaka

NAPSA 1 WARRIORS 2

YOU can understand why Kabwe Warriors are not keen on letting go of striker Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba and why Lusaka Dynamos appear to be desperately in need of his services despite looking well-stocked upfront.

Two minutes to full time, Mwachiaba, who came on as a substitute, scored a stunner at Woodlands Stadium to give his side the win and condemn NAPSA Stars to a defeat. With 13 games played, NAPSA have won only twice all season while losing three. It had looked like they were going to settle for another draw, which would have been their eighth this season until Mwachiaba decided otherwise.

Rooted in the bottom four, NAPSA have some deep introspection to undertake. On face value, nothing appears to be fundamentally wrong with them. But for some reason, they cannot replicate their continental form in the domestic league. They might consider themselves too big to go down, but