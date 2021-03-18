Pensioners bottle it

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Heroes Stadium

Lusaka

NAPSA 2 KABYLIE 2

JUST adjacent to the National Heroes Stadium, JS Kabylie beat then Nkana Red Devils 5-3 on penalties in 1990 to win their second title of what is now called the CAF Champions League. But do not remind Mordon Malitoli about that. His penalty miss proved costly. That is the closest a Zambian club has come to winning Africa’s premier club competition. While this was by no means a final, NAPSA Stars beating JS Kabylie would have been one of those results which get talked about for years to come.

NAPSA were this close to winning. It would have been a famous victory by our standard.

Perhaps this is what is meant when you talk about experience or pedigree. Teams with experience will always find a way out. And that is exactly what Kabylie did yesterday at Heroes Stadium, although it must be emphasised that NAPSA played their own part in aiding the Algerians in coming out of the hole.

The Algerians were trailing 2-0 until the 82nd minute when an own goal by Amos Simwanza gave them a