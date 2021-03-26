Pensioners back to domestic duties

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Kitwe

NAPSA Stars have the distinction of being one of the clubs to be involved in local action during this FIFA international window. But whether that is a good or bad thing will depend on their result against Buildcon at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka this afternoon. Owing to their continental

duties, NAPSA and champions Nkana have found themselves with a backlog of unplayed matches. But while Nkana have opted to wait until the international break, NAPSA, who are only a place and point above the champions as they occupy the last relegation spot, have to do duty today against Buildcon, who are fighting to get into the top four. With a win for Buildcon moving the Ndola side above Power Dynamos and Forest Rangers on the table, it is not an easy fixture for NAPSA, whose CLICK TO READ MORE