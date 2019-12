THELMA BWALYA, Lusaka

AFTER three years of relative quiet in which time she also had surgery to remove tonsils and fibroids, gospel singer Penjani has released a single titled Fight to Win.

Penjani says that was the major reason for her inactivity.

"I had fibroids so that was a major surgery for me, life- changing in many ways which takes a toll on your body and the body needs to recover fully," she says.