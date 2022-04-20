Pemba shooting: Wildlife officer awaits fate

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

THE Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) officer who accidentally shot four people in Pemba while trying to calm a mob which attempted to scramble for elephant meat may be charged with manslaughter depending on findings of the investigations. Manslaughter is defined as the unlawful killing of a human being without malice aforethought. The incident happened while the officer was trying to calm an excited mob that was attempting to have a share of meat from two elephants which were shot dead. Meanwhile, another man of Pemba has claimed to have been accidentally shot and injured by the DNPW officer in Pemba in the fracas.

This brings the number of people who were accidentally shot by the officer to five. The two stray elephants suspected to have come from Livingstone were first spotted in Siankope village in Chief Cooma's area in Choma where they killed a 60-year-old woman. The woman was identified as Veronica Mukungu, who was walking back home from fetching water in the early hours of Saturday.