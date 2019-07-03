Peep into country’s Veeps

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AT THE age of 16, Edna married Reuben Chitandika Kamanga. Two years later, Mr Kamanga was appointed the country’s first Vice-President and Edna became the country’s Second Lady at the age of 18.

When she married him in 1962, Mr Kamanga, perhaps one of the country’s first political prisoners when he was arrested in the early 50s, was the Minister of Labour and Mines in the coalition government.

In 1965, Mrs Kamanga went to visit Israel, where she was supposed to undertake a short course. However, because she was expecting and her pregnancy was advanced, she could not undertake the course.

Nonetheless, she did meet the iron lady of Israeli politics, Golda Meir.