‘Peace, stability to attract investment’

December 29, 2017
THE Victoria Falls in Livingstone, Zambia.

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka
ZAMBIA is more likely to attract foreign direct investment compared to other countries in the southern region due to its tested history of peace and political stability, a German Business Association has said.

German-African Business Association (GABA) says the country should therefore use its political stability status to woo investors that will inject capital into the economy.
During a courtesy call on Ambassador Anthony Mukwita, GABA director general Christoph Kannengiersser said, “You can count on your good international reputation as a peaceful and politically stable country to help boost investment which in turn will help create jobs and reduce poverty.”http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

