Peace good for investment

TRYNESS TEMBO,CHISOMO HAKUBEZA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s business environment is favourable for investment because of the peace the country is enjoying, Burundi Ambassador to Zambia Pascal Ruhomvyumworo has said.In this vein, Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) and Burundi Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industry intend to strengthen ties to boost trade and explore investment opportunities in the two countries.Burundi is one of Zambia’s big markets with exports to that country being at US$24.46 million last year from products including sugar and confectionery, salt, sulphur, stone, plaster, lime and cement.Mr Ruhomvyumworo said this at a media briefing yesterday where the two organisations had a meeting to cement relations.Plans to sign a memorandum of understanding are in the pipeline.“We enjoy relations with Zambia in terms of commerce and trade. The positive aspect of the Zambian business environment is the peace and the security, which is good for investment,” he said.Mr Ruhomvyumworo also said the business dynamics and infrastructure development are connecting Zambia to other countries and are important for CLICK TO READ MORE