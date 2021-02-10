PAZ sees increase in processed chickens

MARY PHIRI, KELLY NJOMBO

Ndola, Lusaka

POULTRY Association of Zambia (PAZ) has anticipated that the sector will record an increase in the production of processed chickens and other poultry products due to measures implemented in the wake of coronavirus.

PAZ executive director Dominic Chanda said despite the country being hit by COVID-19, the poultry sector has continued to thrive due to measures Government has implemented.

Mr Chanda said in an interview on Monday that the poultry sector in the first half of 2019 recorded a 30 percent drop in the production of processed chickens.

“This was due to the closure of the hospitality industry, which is the major consumer. This was as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“But we are very confident that this sector will record an increase in production this year because Government has allowed businesses to be CLICK TO READ MORE