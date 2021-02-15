PAZ expects maize, soya beans bumper harvest

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

THE anticipated maize and soya beans bumper harvest triggered by favourable rainfall could bring the price of stock feed down and boost the growth of the poultry industry, Poultry Association of Zambia (PAZ) has said.

PAZ executive manager Dominic Chanda said in response to a press query in Lusaka that the year 2021 looks promising with good rains.

Mr Chanda said increased production will in turn help to push prices of stock feed downwards but this will be subject to the Kwacha being stable.

“This year, the industry has continued with its trajectory increase due to sustained demand during the second half of 2020.

“However, there are some adjustment on the prices of day-old broilers and day-old pullets due to high cost of feed and the CLICK TO READ MORE