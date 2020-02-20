Payroll cheaters will be fired

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

DEPUTY Secretary to the Cabinet Martine Mtonga has warned district heads of government departments in North-Western Province against giving false information to officers verifying the number of workers on the payroll in the region.

Dr Mtonga, who is Smart Zambia Institute national coordinator, said the verification exercise is being done in line with Cabinet circular number 13 of 2019.