Payment delays out, Lungu assures farmers

CHOMBA MUSIKA, CHISHALA MUSONDA,Kaoma

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday launched the national crop purchasing programme with an assurance that delayed payments to farmers who supply maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) is history. The head of State wants adequate funding to FRA, and the Ministry of Finance has already released an initial K657 million for the agency to start buying maize from farmers. Barely a month ago, President Lungu directed the Ministry of Agriculture and FRA to quickly start the crop purchasing exercise to prevent private maize buyers from exploiting farmers. "I am glad that the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food Reserve Agency responded swiftly to my directive to enter the market early to protect vulnerable farmers from unscrupulous traders who usually swindle them out of their hard-earned crops," President Lungu said. The head of State is also pleased that the Ministry of Finance has already released K657 million to start the maize buying exercise. President Lungu also had a word for farmers who have in the past complained of delayed payment after selling their produce to FRA. "My government will ensure that the Food Reserve Agency is adequately funded