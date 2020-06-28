‘Pay water bills’

MINISTER of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Dennis Wanchinga says the non-payment of bills by customers to various utility companies countrywide is affecting operations of the firms.

Dr Wanchinga said he is aware of the complaints from the commercial utility companies regarding the non-payment of water and sanitation service bills.

Dr Wanchinga said measures announced by his ministry as a contribution to the fight against COVID-19 did not declare any bills invalid.

He said his earlier directive did not mean that people should stop paying bills.

"When we said that commercial utility companies will not disconnect people for failure to pay service bills, we did not say you should not pay bills," Dr Wanchinga said.