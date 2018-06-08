News

Pay farmers well

June 8, 2018
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu (right) touring the Zambeef stand at the CAMINEX in Kitwe yesterday. PICTURE: EDDIE MWANALEZA/ STATE

CHISHALA MUSONDA and MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said farmers should be properly remunerated if they are to increase production, improve incomes and help to grow Zambia’s economy.He has also urged the private sector to adopt smart business models and re-align their businesses in environmentally sustainable ways.
He said this yesterday when he officially opened the Copperbelt Agriculture, Mining, Industrial and Networking Expo (CAMINEX).http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

