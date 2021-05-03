Patriotic Front to deal with intraparty militancy

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FRACTIOUS rivalry in the Patriotic Front (PF) should be nipped in the bud by enforcing the disciplinary code of conduct to avoid denting the governing party’s image.

PF national chairperson Ng’onga Mukupa said in an interview yesterday that the fracas at the party’s secretariat on Saturday is regrettable and a wake-up call to counsel youths who have adopted a militant culture.

Some rival party youths got physical against each other on Saturday during a media briefing on the return of former National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili to the PF.

Soon after Mr Kambwili was ushered into the PF secretariat, party member Innocent Kalimanshi, also known as Ama Americans, forcibly gained entry, triggering a confrontation with a rival group, which beat him and some of his colleagues