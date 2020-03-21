Patrick Chisanga offers an authoritative, comprehensive perspective

BOOK REVIEW:

Title: The Development and Practice of Corporate Governance in Zambia – Successes and Challenges

Author: Patrick D. Chisanga

Pages: 208

Genre: Non-fiction

Publishers: Pensulo Publishers Limited

PATRICK D Chisanga’s book, The Development and Practice of Corporate Governance in Zambia Successes and Challenges, published by Pensulo Publishers Limited, is an authoritative account by an expert on the development and growth of corporate governance in the country.

The book is the first effort by someone who was actively involved in the preliminary preparations which culminated in the establishment of the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Zambia as the chairman of the task force which was set up for the purpose. This makes the book the first comprehensive work of its kind by a Zambian professional on the subject.

In so far as the author is concerned, I concur with the view expressed by Michael Gillibrand, a corporate governance consultant from the UK, who first floated the idea to Patrick, that there was no better suited individual for the task of writing a book on corporate governance than the one who had been closely associated with the subject from the very outset and that individual was none other than Patrick D Chisanga himself, which is not to say it was a no-brainer for him.

The book, which clarifies a lot of grey areas in so far as corporate governance in Zambia is concerned, could not have come at a better time than now when all the indications are pointing to the fact that there is a strong correlation between sound corporate governance practices and the levels of economic developmenthttp://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/