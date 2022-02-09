Patricia Luhanga: Maid who became top notch PR expert

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

PATRICIA Luhanga may have made her name in the media industry particularly in the public relations (PR) fraternity but her journey to where she is now is no ordinary one. She was born in Muyombe, Northern Province then in the 1980s where her mother, a nurse, had taken leave to go and give birth to her. It was what working mothers of that time used to do. Raised by a single mother, life for her was not as smooth as her friends’, she says. It even got worse when her mother died when she was in Grade 11. Her life nearly crushed but she had to gather herself and put things into perspective and managed to complete her secondary school. She has vivid memories of how her early childhood was in Northern Province then where her mother worked in a number of towns such as Mporokoso, Kasama and Chinsali. “I had an interesting childhood, I know how it is to fetch firewood in the forest, I know how it feels to clean a pot used on firewood, I know how to cook on firewood,” she says. Patricia says among the myriad things that she learnt from her mother, entrepreneurial skills imparted to her and siblings stand out. She remembers how her mother struggled to raise school fees for her and her sister, who had just qualified into secondary school. “My mother grew vegetables and maize to complement her earnings. people actually came to buy from us. We never bought mealie meal. This was one way that my mother would save for our school money,” she says.

She says her mother valued this because her money was strictly for her children's school fees. After starting school in Mporokoso, Patricia completed her primary school in Chinsali where