Patoranking keeps it lit

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

WHEN Nigerian reggae dancehall singer and songwriter Patoranking touched down at the Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport last week, he made his intentions known – it was going to be lit.That is exactly what happened at the Royal Livingstone Golf Club last Friday.

But the excitement was not confined to the golf club only.

As the old saying goes, all roads led to Livingstone last weekend. It all started on Thursday and continued on Friday as thousands trooped into the tourist capital either for the three day long Livingstone International Culture and Arts Festival (LICAF), or the Zambian Breweries-sponsored Mosi Day of Thunder music festival.

Patoranking was at the latter.

And as expected, the music festival was the place to be at on Friday.

According to initial estimates, a crowd of over 15,000 turned up for the festival. That is twice the number recorded last year.

Often times, local acts have failed to impress at such gatherings. But here, they did. And they did so while playing live music.

Yes, all of them; Edma, Wezi, King Illest, Afunika, Ma Africa, T Sean and Bobby East.

Patoranking, who travelled with his band came on the stage at 23:00 hours, was of course the headlining act. He lived up to the billing.

Midway through his performance, Patoranking took off his jumper to reveal a Kalusha Bwalya-emblazoned Zambia national team football jersey that he wore under it, much to the delight of the audience.

It was not the only surprise.

Roberto, who has worked with Patoranking on two songs Amarula and Contolola, made a surprise cameo appearance. Together, they performed Amarula before Roberto left the stage.

The surprises did not end there.

After performing some other songs, Patoranking dropped another surprise when he invited Slap D on stage.

No one expected Slap D anywhere near. But he popped up and the duo shared a light moment on the stage.

But Patoranking’s performance would not have been complete without him performing My Woman, My Everything, a song that was at some point his signature tune.

He certainly left his mark at the festival.