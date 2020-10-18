Pastors in pregnancy puzzle

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

PASTORS at a mountain inter-denominational camp site in Lusaka’s Six Miles have spurned a mentally ill woman they have been praying for after she fell pregnant in unclear circumstances.

The 23-year-old woman, identified as Esther, who came from Kabwe last year, has been staying at the mountain with the men of God.

Some of the pastors who have been camping with her at the mountain say she was not pregnant when she came for prayers last year.

But some of the men of God who have been interacting with her since she moved to the prayer mountain want her to

leave because they say no-one will help her once she goes into labour.

Esther, now heavily pregnant, was found at the prayer mountain looking unkempt, weak and seemingly malnourished.

Sleeping on the ground with only a dirty sheet spread, Esther looked disoriented and failed to give coordinated responses on where she had come from or what had brought her to the prayer mountain.

When asked where she came from, Esther said, "I was killed from somewhere and buried at this mountain then I resurrected."