Pastors call for prison cleansing of gayism

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

AN association of pastors in Zambia has called on Government to curb homosexuality in Zambia, especially in prisons, where it believes the practice is rampant.

But the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) says there is no evidence that homosexuality exists in prisons.

The Pastors Association for the Vision of God in Zambia (PAVIGZA) says it is high time Zambians start accepting that homosexuality is there in Zambia, especially in the correctional facilities CLICK TO READ MORE