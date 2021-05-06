Pastor runs for life after 04:00hrs ‘prayer’ with woman turns ugly

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A PRAYER session in the wee hours turned nasty for a Kitwe-based pastor who had to run for his life after members of the community accused him of having an illicit affair with a woman he advised to divorce her husband.

Joel Bwalya, 34, a pastor at New Life Church in Garnertone East, demonstrated a clean pair of heels after residents of Racecourse Township slapped and punched him.

His pleas that he was conducting prayers around 04:00 hours at the woman’s house fell on deaf ears as the residents continued beating him.

He was only rescued by the neighbourhood (security) watch group in the area who locked him up in their office as they looked for a