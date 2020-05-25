Pastor nabbed over K122,000

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A LUSAKA pastor accused of swindling a church member out of over K122,000 raised from the sale of a family house has been arrested after almost two weeks of allegedly being in hiding.

Prophet Evaristo Siazwela of Holy Chapel Pentecostal Church has been arrested for allegedly swindling a 25-year-old woman of Makeni out of K122,646 after the man of the pulpit asked to pray for the money before she could use it.

He allegedly swindled Kerry Miti on March 15 last year on Cairo Road in Lusaka between 14:00 hours and 19:00 hours.

However, the matter was only reported to the police early this month after efforts to make the prophet return the