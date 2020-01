CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A LUSAKA pastor accused of swindling a woman out of over K80,000 has lost his police bond and has been remanded for absconding court sessions.

Lusaka Magistrate Alice Walusiku remanded Sydney Mwandu, a pastor at Mount of the Lord’s House Church, for failing to attend court sessions since September last year.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/