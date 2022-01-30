Pastor in sex probe

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A LUSAKA pastor is at the centre of investigations by police over allegations of sexually abusing street kids he supports through a feeding programme spearheaded by his church. Samuel Sonyi, a former police officer who now heads Favour Ministries at Heart in Chaisa Township, confirmed yesterday that he is being probed. He said he was called by the police Victim Support Unit (VSU) at Lusaka Central Police following complaints from some street kids and concerned members of the public. It is alleged that Sonyi, who claims to feed more than 50 children per day, has been picking both boys and girls from the streets at night around 20:00 hours using his bus. A 14-year-old girl who was found at Cairo Road Post Office narrated that the man of God picks them in a big bus and takes them to his church, where he allegedly “sleeps” with them. “Almost every day around 20:00 hours, a big bus comes to pick us and takes us to a church in Chaisa which also has rooms to worship from. One night, I went to one of the rooms and he undressed me and defiled me, but I could not do anything because I knew him and he gives us food,” the girl said. As she was explaining, another girl aged between 14 and 15 came and said: “Why are you saying that? For me, even if he sleeps with me I don’t care for as long as I am eating chicken and other nice food. I will not stop going.” The girl said the pastor abuses them sexually but she described him as a good man who feeds them well every night.

But apostle Sonyi said he has never abused any of the street children he feeds at his church. He accused some of his church members of complaining to VSU. "I worked as a police officer where some of the church members went to report me. I was under child protection unit and the officers who called me know me very well. I have helped children who have even completed university, college and others are in school. I have helped the street kids for a year plus, but I was shocked to receive a call from my colleagues who asked me to stop my activities," apostle Sonyi said. He said he did not only pick one child but he picks about 50 children and wondered how he would