Pastor in court for damaging neighbour’s genitals

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A 22-YEAR-OLD man of Kanyama Township risks being infertile following the removal of one of his testicles after an injury he sustained when a pastor allegedly beat him up after an altercation.

The incident happened early this month and the victim, Benson Kafwesha, is still recovering from the wound in the crotch, allegedly inflicted by Benjamin Sinyeuka, a pastor at Pentecostal Holiness in Makeni.

The victim’s elder sister, Martha Kafwesha, wants justice to prevail in the matter, especially that her brother may have challenges having children.

Ms Kafwesha narrated what happened in an interview yesterday.

“Sometime this month, I sent my son to go and fix the television aerial on the roof of our house.

"While he was on the roof trying to fix the aerial, which had moved [out of position], my neighbour, a pastor, captured my son using a [mobile] phone and later showed the picture to my